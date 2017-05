Jan 11 ING Groep NV :

* Amends accounting approach for NN group anchor investment transaction

* Change refers only to accounting for pre-IPO anchor investments in NN group

* 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) write-off now recognized at 2015 deconsolidation instead of at 2014 IPO

* Amendment has no impact on ongoing operating results, capital or dividend plans