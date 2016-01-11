Jan 11 Savills Plc :
* Experienced a strong finish to year with completion of
some significant commercial transactions in several of our
businesses around world
* Now anticipates that underlying results for year to
December 31, 2015 will be ahead of our previous expectations
* Expect a tempering of strong transaction volumes of
recent times in certain markets, notwithstanding that market
fundamentals remain sound
* Retain our original expectations for 2016
