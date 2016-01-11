Jan 11 Gaming Innovation Group Inc (GIG) :

* As of Dec 31, 2015, total registered users on GIG's iGaming sites Guts.com and Betspin.com were 266,230, up from 251,472 users in November

* Total active real money players in Oct-Dec 2015 were 51,654, an increase of 3,689 players (7.7 pct) compared to September - November period Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)