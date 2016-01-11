Jan 11 Teleste Oyj :

* Poland's Multimedia Polska selects Teleste for their next generation TV services platform

* System will be developed in several phases over next three years

* Total value of deal is subject to eventual scale of system and is, accordingly, hard to estimate, but will reach at least 1 million euros ($1.09 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9175 euros)