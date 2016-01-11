Jan 11 Astrazeneca Plc
* Co and Moderna Therapeutics announce new collaboration to
co-develop and co-commercialise immuno-oncology mRNA
Therapeutics
* Two companies will co-commercialise resulting products in
US under a 50:50 profit sharing arrangement
* Astrazeneca and Moderna have agreed to collaborate on two
specific immuno-oncology programmes
* First-in-human study is expected to commence in late
2016
* Holds exclusive access to select any target of choice in
cardiometabolic diseases over a period of up to 5 yrs for
subsequent development in mRNA
* Collaboration will combine Medimmune's protein
engineering and cancer biology expertise with moderna's mrna
platform
* Astrazeneca will lead ex-US commercialisation efforts,
with Moderna receiving tiered royalties up to substantial double
digits on ex-US sales
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)