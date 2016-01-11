UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Jan 11 Nv Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap :
* Calzedonia Group has selected Nedap as solution provider for security solutions such as electronic article surveillance (EAS) systems, video surveillance and intrusion detection systems
* The multi-year contract encompasses the supply and installation of RF EAS hardware and consumables for loss prevention purposes Source text: bit.ly/1SdmhHi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.