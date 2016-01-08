Jan 8 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* Intends to close Laval (Mayenne) fuel systems production site in 2016

* Intends to transfer fuel systems production to Pfastatt (Haut-Rhin) and Compiegne (Oise)

* Part of the valves production business to be acquired by local buyer

* Says all 93 employees are to be proposed options for reclassification