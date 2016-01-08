BRIEF-No Abertis response to Atlantia offer in short term says source with knowledge of process
* Abertis will not respond to Monday's Atlantia offer in the short term says a source with knowledge of the process.
Jan 8 John Holt Plc :
* FY 2015 loss before tax of 171.00 million naira versus profit of 427 million naira last year
* FY 2015 turnover of 2.43 billion naira
* SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER OF MARC DE LACHARRIERE GROUP ON FIMALAC AT EUR 131/SHARE