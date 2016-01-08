Jan 8 Tesco Kipa :

* Signs deal to sell real estate and equipment in Manisa and Usak to Ozdilek Alisveris

* Sells real estate and equipment in Bursa for total of 17.9 million lira ($5.94 million) to Ozdilek Alisveris Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0135 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)