Jan 11 Heathrow Funding Ltd
* nearly 75 million passengers travelled through heathrow
in 2015, an increase of 2.2% on 2014 and airport's highest ever
number of annual passengers.
* december 2015 passenger volumes remained consistent with
2014 at 5.9 million passengers
* passenger volumes continued growth within emerging
markets, increasing 16% to mexico, 6% to middle east and 5% to
china
* larger, quieter aircraft contributed to increase in
annual passenger volumes, with seats per aircraft increasing
2.1% to 209
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By UK Bureau)