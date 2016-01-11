Jan 11 Heathrow Funding Ltd

* nearly 75 million passengers travelled through heathrow in 2015, an increase of 2.2% on 2014 and airport's highest ever number of annual passengers.

* december 2015 passenger volumes remained consistent with 2014 at 5.9 million passengers

* passenger volumes continued growth within emerging markets, increasing 16% to mexico, 6% to middle east and 5% to china

* larger, quieter aircraft contributed to increase in annual passenger volumes, with seats per aircraft increasing 2.1% to 209