UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Jan 11 Alma Media Oyj :
* Alma Mediapartners to become majority shareholder of NettiKoti, software company for ERP systems in new construction and renovation
* Subsidiary Alma Mediapartners Oy acquired 51 pct of share capital of Raksa ja KotiKauppa Oy from company founders
* Parties have agreed not to publish price of acquisition Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.