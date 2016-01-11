Jan 11 Alma Media Oyj :

* Alma Mediapartners to become majority shareholder of NettiKoti, software company for ERP systems in new construction and renovation

* Subsidiary Alma Mediapartners Oy acquired 51 pct of share capital of Raksa ja KotiKauppa Oy from company founders

* Parties have agreed not to publish price of acquisition Source text for Eikon:

