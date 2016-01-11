Jan 11 Colas SA :

* Colas acquires the stakes previously held by Anglo American directly or indirectly in the capital of six jointly owned or operated companies which have historically operated under the Tarmac name in the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar

* Global revenue of companies totals roughly 150 million euros ($163.4 million), of which Colas' share amounts to 80 million euros