Jan 12 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :
* Direct Line Insurance Group Plc announces an update on
recent weather events
* Group's per event retention under its property
catastrophe reinsurance contract is £150 million and therefore
group does not currently expect to make any recovery under this
contract
* Approximately 90 pct of first damage assessment visits
have been completed and all customers who can no longer reside
in their homes have been placed in alternative accommodation
* Based on current information, group estimates total
claims from three storms in range of £110 million to £140
million
* Group reiterates its 2015 target of achieving a combined
operating ratio of 92 pct to 94 pct normalised for claims from
major weather events
