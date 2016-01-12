Jan 12 NetDimensions Holdings Ltd

* "Wwe have continued to see growth in our client base, particularly in targeted area of high consequence industries"

* Sales revenue and invoiced sales for 12 month period to Dec 31 2015 are expected to be ahead of prior year

* GAAP revenue for 2015 of approximately $25 mln for 12 months to Dec 31. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: