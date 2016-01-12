Jan 12 Bioorganic Research and Services SA :

* Says that Bionaturis Group takes part in the development of a cost-effective and possibly oral vaccine against cervical cancer

* Development of vaccine against cervical cancer project is led by German BioEnergy GmbH & Consultant with participation from the German Cancer Research Center

Source text: bit.ly/1RjGdYN

