BRIEF-Toyou Feiji Electronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Jan 12 Scanfil Oyj :
* PartnerTech AB decided to start closing down production of plant
* Plan is to conclude most of actions by June 30, 2016
* Negative impact on earnings resulting from factory closing is estimated at about 5 million euros ($5.4 million) - 7.5 million euros
* Impact on earnings is mainly focused to Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Impact on earnings is mainly focused to Q1 of 2016
* Sees FY 2017 total non-IFRS revenue of $682 million to $704 million, up from previous guidance of $667 million to $689 million