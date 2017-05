Jan 12 Capita Plc

* Has been named as councils' officers' recommendation for preferred bidder to become shared services provider for five district councils

* Contract is expected to be valued at 139 mln stg over nine years

* Contract would be between Capita and South Oxfordshire, Vale of White Horse, Hart, Havant and Mendip district councils

* Formal appointment as preferred bidder is subject to approval from each of councils' cabinets