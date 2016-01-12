BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Jan 12 Biomerieux SA :
* BioFire Diagnostics, LLC, has submitted the FilmArray Torch to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for special 510(k) clearance for use with the FilmArray Respiratory Pane
* Biofire announced its intention to seek 510(k) clearance of FilmArray Torch for use with all existing FDA-cleared FilmArray panels in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.