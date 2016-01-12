BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Jan 12 MDxHealth SA :
* Reported that it has met its market guidance for 2015 (projected annual revenues of $16-20 million and case volumes of 15,000 to 17,000)
* Preliminary figures for ConfirmMDX test case volumes in Q4 2015 show a 50 pct increase to > 5,000 tests compared to > 3,300 tests in Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.