BRIEF-ZTO announces up to $300 mln share repurchase program
* ZTO announces up to US$300 million share repurchase program
Jan 12 Grenergy Renovables SA :
* Says Grenergy and Trina Solar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for building solar plants in Chile of up to 60 MW
* Says the companies will form 50:50 joint venture (JV) for the project
* Grenergy and Trina Solar will initiate JV in Jan. and the construction of the first plants is expected in Q1 Source text: bit.ly/1PTAjdN
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ZTO announces up to US$300 million share repurchase program
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh to brief media in New Delhi. 2:45 pm: Bank of India earnings press meet in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Textile Minister Smriti Irani to brief media in New Delhi