BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Jan 12 Medtech SA :
* Q2 revenue 2.9 million euros ($3.16 million) versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 4.0 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago
* Cash position as of Dec. 31 of 23.8 million euros versus 12 million euros at the end of June 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1ZhB9Ud Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.