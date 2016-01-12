BRIEF-Toyou Feiji Electronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Jan 12 Going Public Media AG :
* Announces has sold on Dec. 31, 2015 their business "BondGuide" by means of an asset deal
* Purchase price was not disclosed
* To accompany BondGuide Media GmbH as service provider and holds in course of management buyout of its chief editor 25 pct stake in new company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees FY 2017 total non-IFRS revenue of $682 million to $704 million, up from previous guidance of $667 million to $689 million