Jan 12 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :
* SRV participates in implementing Ring Road I project at Keilaniemi SRV is participating in
the development of the modern, seaside urban environment at Keilaniemi, Espoo, and is taking
forward the Ring Road I construction project at Keilaniemi
* It's road construction unit SRV Infra Oy will implement the project's street and road
construction work, starting in January
* First half of tunnel will be completed by autumn of 2018
* Ring Road I Keilaniemi project will implemented in two phases
