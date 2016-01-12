Jan 12 C&C Group Plc
* C&C Group to consolidate production and invest over eur
10 million into expanding Clonmel manufacturing site
* Production to transfer from Borrisoleigh and Shepton
Mallet to Clonmel
* under planned configuration, Clonmel will move to a
capacity utilisation level of 75 pct
* Net roles lost across operational network is estimated at
180 of which 127 are in UK and 54 in Ireland
* Current capacity utilisation across three impacted sites
is 34 pct constraining C&C`s ability to compete over longer
term
* Fruit milling operation at Shepton Mallet is not impacted
by proposal
