Jan 12 C&C Group Plc

* C&C Group to consolidate production and invest over eur 10 million into expanding Clonmel manufacturing site

* Production to transfer from Borrisoleigh and Shepton Mallet to Clonmel

* under planned configuration, Clonmel will move to a capacity utilisation level of 75 pct

* Net roles lost across operational network is estimated at 180 of which 127 are in UK and 54 in Ireland

* Current capacity utilisation across three impacted sites is 34 pct constraining C&C`s ability to compete over longer term

* Fruit milling operation at Shepton Mallet is not impacted by proposal