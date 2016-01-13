China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
Jan 13 Novavest Real Estate AG :
* Acquires additional residential property in the canton Bern
* Two newly created residential apartment buildings at the Solothurnerstrasse 77 and 79 are located on the outskirts of Jegenstorf
* Investment for the purchase of the property is about 9.82 million Swiss francs ($9.8 million)
* Transfer of ownership is planned for Feb. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0044 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: