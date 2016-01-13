PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 13 Kinepolis Group NV :
* Kinepolis is taking over the operation of the cinema in the Rouen Saint-Sever shopping centre
* Cinema, previously operated by UGC, has 14 screens and 2,500 seats Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, May 17 The chairman of meatpacking giant JBS SA secretly recorded his discussion with Brazilian President Michel Temer about payments to jailed former House Speaker Eduardo Cunha in return for his silence, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.