BRIEF-Sangoma Q3 earnings per share C$0.008
* Sangoma reports record results for the third quarter of 2017
Jan 13 Diaxonhit SA :
* Diaxonhit and CareDx announce the successful transfer of AlloMap test to Europe
* Validation is transferred to the central immunology laboratory of the University Hospital in Strasbourg, France
* Kane Biotech Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.005