* Scor sponsors a new catastrophe bond, Atlas IX series 2016-1 notes

* Bond will provide group with multi-year risk transfer capacity of $300 million to protect itself against U.S. named storm and U.S. and Canada earthquake events

* Transaction replaces U.S. tranches of Atlas VII series of usd 60 million, which matured on Jan. 7

* Risk period for Atlas IX 2016-1 will run from Jan. 13, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2019