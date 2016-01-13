Jan 13 Tele2 Ab

* Says has entered into a 5+1+1 year revolving credit facility agreement of EUR 800 million with a syndicate of 11 banks

* The facility has a tenor of five years with two one-year extension options and it replaces the existing revolving credit facility dated May 2012.