Jan 13 Shoe Zone Plc
* Board proposing two dividends to be paid; final dividend
of 6.5 pence per share and special dividend of 6.0 pence per
share
* Falling oil price is already having a positive impact on
cost of logistics, should also impact price of raw materials for
rest of the year
* Revenue reduced by 3.5 pct to 166.8 mln stg for 12 months
ended Oct 3
* Continue to rationalise store portfolio and will close
further temporary/ loss making stores in 2016
* Capital expenditure for fy will be increased to about 3
mln stg from original 2 mln stg expectation to allow increased
investment
