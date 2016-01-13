Jan 13 SES SA :

* Announces the transmission of number of TV channels on board its satellite fleet as of Dec. 31, 2015

* TV channels now broadcast over SES satellites rise 11.3 percent to 7,268 with strongest growth in emerging markets

* Number of HDTV channels served by SES's fleet of over 50 satellites grows by 18 percent to 2,230 channels

* Says well placed to continue strong growth in emerging markets, with 21 percent additional capacity to be launched for these markets by end 2017

* Says 2016 and beyond will see continued growth and accelerated development for SES's video segment Source text: bit.ly/1OqisIQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)