China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
Jan 13 Value8 NV :
* Reacts to media reports from Dutch daily the Financieele Dagblad (FD)
* Confirms it explores the option to participate in the asset management activities currently part of Today's Vermogensbeheer and Today's Tomorrow Source text: bit.ly/1JJQNpB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: