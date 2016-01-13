China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
Jan 13 Prime Car Management SA (PCM) :
* Total car fleet as of Dec. 31 at 26,556 financed vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: