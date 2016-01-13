China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
Jan 13 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG :
* Sells two retail parks for more than 7 million euros ($7.57 million)
* Transfer after completion in autumn of 2016, transaction volume of 5 million euros of the Czech retail warehouse centre, retail warehouse centre in Poland sold for 2.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9246 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: