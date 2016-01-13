BRIEF-Fairfax Media receives proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in Co
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share
Jan 13 Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd :
* Revenue growth for six months to 31 December 2015 will be between 8 pct and 13 pct higher than previous corresponding period
* HEPS to be between 730 pct and 750 pct higher (between 5.40 cents and 5.53 cents per share) than 0.65 cents per share for previous corresponding period
SYDNEY, May 18 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Thursday said it would grant due diligence access to two rival private equity bidders after U.S. buyout firm Hellman & Friedman made a surprise takeover proposal of as much as A$2.87 billion ($2.13 billion).