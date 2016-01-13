BRIEF-Pershing Square NAV per share as of 16 May was USD 18.74/14.51 GBP
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 13 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc :
* Georgia Healthcare Group Plc's reduction of capital becomes effective
* Announces that it has today received approval from high court of justice in England and Wales to reduction of share capital of GHG and the cancellation of GHG's share premium account
* Reduction of capital is a legal and accounting adjustment and is not expected to have any direct impact on market value of shares
* Purpose of reduction of capital is to create additional distributable reserves for GHG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldfields money and Stargroup agree to double value of their existing cash convenience agreement to $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: