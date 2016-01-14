BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 Woolworths Holdings Ltd
* Group sales increased by 17.1 pct for first 26 weeks of 2016 financial year, over comparable 26-week period in 2015
* Excluding David Jones, group sales increased by 12.3 pct
* Woolworths clothing sales increased by 11.7 pct, with a price movement of 6.6 pct
* Woolworths food sales, including concessions, increased by 12.1 pct, with a price movement of 5.7 pct
* Sees EPS, HEPS for 26-week period ended 27 December 2015 between 30-40 pct and 25-35 pct higher than previous corresponding period
* Sees expected HEPS range of between 242.6 and 262.0 cents for period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: