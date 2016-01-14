BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 Massmart Holdings Ltd
* Total sales for 52 weeks to 27 December 2015 increased to R84.7 billion, representing growth of 8.4 pct over prior 52 week period
* Comparable store sales increased by 6.7 pct. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: