Jan 14 Dale Capital Group Ltd :

* 9-Months ended Nov 30, 2015 group loss for the period of $77,962 versus profit of $7,540 last year

* 9-Months ended Nov 30, 2015 group revenue of $9,984 versus $31,744 last year

* Says weakening of mauritian rupee against dollar impacted reporting investment values in the period