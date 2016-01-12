BRIEF-Toyou Feiji Electronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Jan 12 Peertv Plc :
* Resolution regarding proposed restructuring of Digitek was not approved by 75 pct majority required with only 73.1 pct of votes cast being in favour
* Digitek is currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Digitek Holdings Limited ("DHL") which is 64.1 pct owned by Peertv
* Company will now consider options available to them Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
* Sees FY 2017 total non-IFRS revenue of $682 million to $704 million, up from previous guidance of $667 million to $689 million