Jan 12 Peertv Plc :

* Resolution regarding proposed restructuring of Digitek was not approved by 75 pct majority required with only 73.1 pct of votes cast being in favour

* Digitek is currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Digitek Holdings Limited ("DHL") which is 64.1 pct owned by Peertv

* Company will now consider options available to them