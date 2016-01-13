Jan 13 Thrombogenics NV :
* Announces that the first patient has been enrolled in its
Phase II CIRCLE study evaluating the efficacy and safety of
multiple doses of ocriplasmin in inducing total posterior
vitreous detachment (PVD) in patients with non-proliferative
diabetic retinopathy (NPDR)
* Hopes to be able to reduce the risk of disease progression
to proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) by inducing a total
PVD using ocriplasmin
* Primary endpoint of the CIRCLE study is the percentage of
patients with total PVD by the month 3 visit, confirmed by both
B-scan ultrasound and SD-OCT
* First results are anticipated to be available in second
half of 2017
