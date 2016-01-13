Jan 13 Galliford Try Plc

* Sees Linden Homes revenue to be 5 pct higher than prior half year period

* All three of our businesses are trading well, in line with our expectations, in positive market conditions for H1

* H1 total housing units completed (Linden Homes and Galliford Try Partnerships) of 1,603 (2014: 1,529)

* H1 construction order book increased to 3.7 bln stg (2014: 3.2 bln stg) in an improving market

"in a strong position to deliver results in line with our expectations" - CEO