Jan 13 C-Rad AB :

* Eight C-Rad systems ordered by U.S. customers

* Orders have a total value of about 7.9 million Swedish crowns ($925,000)

* Delivery for most of systems is scheduled for H1 2016

* Orders are recognized as order intake during Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon:

