China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
Jan 13 Santander Uk Plc
* Directorate change
* Annemarie Durbin has been appointed as an independent non-executive director and will join board with immediate effect
* Annemarie Durbin will also become a member of Santander UK board risk, audit and remuneration committees with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: