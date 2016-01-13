BRIEF-Sky Network Television says Co and Vodafone filed amended notice of appeal in high court
* Co and Vodafone have filed an amended notice of appeal in high court
Jan 13 StarDSL AG :
* Achieved profit in FY 2015 for the first time according to preliminary figures
* Apart from capital measures plans for 2016 include extension of the product range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co and Vodafone have filed an amended notice of appeal in high court
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share