BRIEF-Sky Network Television says Co and Vodafone filed amended notice of appeal in high court
* Co and Vodafone have filed an amended notice of appeal in high court
Jan 13 Labat Africa Ltd :
* Initial trading statement
* Sees substantially improved results for six months ending Feb. 29, 2016 by more than 100 pct compared to comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Co and Vodafone have filed an amended notice of appeal in high court
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share