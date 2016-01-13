BRIEF-Fairfax Media receives proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in Co
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share
Jan 13 Stillfront Group publ AB :
* Stillfront's growth in number of players 33 pct in fourth quarter 2015
* During Q4 2015 average number of daily active users was 74,161
* During Q4 2015 average number of monthly active user was 277,712 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share
SYDNEY, May 18 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Thursday said it would grant due diligence access to two rival private equity bidders after U.S. buyout firm Hellman & Friedman made a surprise takeover proposal of as much as A$2.87 billion ($2.13 billion).