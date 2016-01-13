Jan 13 Premier Oil Plc
* Proposed acquisition of E.ONS UK North Sea assets
* Agreed to acquire whole of E.ON's UK North Sea assets for
a net consideration of $120 million plus working capital
adjustments
* Proposed acquisition, which will be funded from existing
cash resources, adds immediate cash generative production
* Proposed acquisition will add c.15 kboepd of net
production to co in 2016
* Proposed acquisition will add c.64mmboe to Premier's net
reserves and contingent resources
* Proposed acquisition adds significant production and
associated cash flow in 2016 and 2017 even at current oil and
gas prices
* Deal will be materially covenant accretive for co,
expected to add headroom of c.$500 million at 30 June 2016 and
31 Dec 2016 at current prices
* Realises tax synergies on Premier's current c.$3.5bn UK
tax loss position and is accretive to lending covenants
* Proposed acquisition will accelerate Premier's existing
uk tax loss position of c.$3.5 billion
* Provide potential to generate significant operating and
cost synergies across combined UK North Sea business
* Assets being acquired are located in Central North Sea,
west of Shetlands and southern gas basin
* Includes c.250 million stg of tax paid historically
accessible to offset against future decommissioning expenditure
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [PMO.L EONGn.DE]