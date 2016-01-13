Jan 13 Premier Oil Plc

* Proposed acquisition of E.ONS UK North Sea assets

* Agreed to acquire whole of E.ON's UK North Sea assets for a net consideration of $120 million plus working capital adjustments

* Proposed acquisition, which will be funded from existing cash resources, adds immediate cash generative production

* Proposed acquisition will add c.15 kboepd of net production to co in 2016

* Proposed acquisition will add c.64mmboe to Premier's net reserves and contingent resources

* Proposed acquisition adds significant production and associated cash flow in 2016 and 2017 even at current oil and gas prices

* Deal will be materially covenant accretive for co, expected to add headroom of c.$500 million at 30 June 2016 and 31 Dec 2016 at current prices

* Realises tax synergies on Premier's current c.$3.5bn UK tax loss position and is accretive to lending covenants

* Proposed acquisition will accelerate Premier's existing uk tax loss position of c.$3.5 billion

* Provide potential to generate significant operating and cost synergies across combined UK North Sea business

* Assets being acquired are located in Central North Sea, west of Shetlands and southern gas basin

* Assets being acquired are located in Central North Sea, west of Shetlands and southern gas basin

* Includes c.250 million stg of tax paid historically accessible to offset against future decommissioning expenditure