Jan 13 Metrofile Holdings Ltd :

* Graham Wackrill had given notice of his intention to retire as CEO on 31 March 2016

* Pfungwa Serima will be appointed to board as CEO-designate on 1 February 2016 and will take over as CEO on 1 April 2016

* Graham Wackrill will continue as a non-executive director thereafter.