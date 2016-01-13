Jan 13 Nordecon As :

* Says court decided not to accept appeal of Tivoli Arendus OU, a company belonging to Arco Vara group

* Says Tivoli Arendus is obliged to pay debt and late interest in favor of Nordecon in total approximate amount of 182,000 euros ($197,524.60) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)